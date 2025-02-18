News & Insights

Markets
ABG

Asbury Automotive Group To Acquire The Herb Chambers Companies

February 18, 2025 — 03:10 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) announced on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire multiple dealerships from The Herb Chambers Companies, the 14th largest privately-owned dealership group in the U.S. The $1.34 billion deal, among the largest in U.S. auto retail history, includes 33 dealerships, 52 franchises, and three collision centers, generating $2.9 billion in revenue in 2024.

Expected to close in the late second quarter of 2025, the purchase will be funded through credit facility capacity, mortgage proceeds, and cash. Herb Chambers will serve as Special Advisor to Asbury while retaining ownership of Mercedes-Benz of Boston.

Asbury President & CEO David Hult expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, highlighting Herb Chambers' strong reputation in Boston and HCC's commitment to customer service and community engagement. He noted that HCC's customer- and team-focused culture aligns with Asbury's goal of becoming the most guest-centric automotive retailer.

ABG is currently trading at $299.57 or 1.25% lower on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.