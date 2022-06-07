Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) closed at $186.87, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto dealership chain had lost 0.57% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 27.01% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Asbury Automotive Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.87, up 14.01% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.1 billion, up 58.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $35.45 per share and revenue of $16.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.9% and +66.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Asbury Automotive Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.92% higher. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Asbury Automotive Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.44, so we one might conclude that Asbury Automotive Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ABG has a PEG ratio of 0.29 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

