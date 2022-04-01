Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) closed the most recent trading day at $157.86, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had lost 17.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Asbury Automotive Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Asbury Automotive Group is projected to report earnings of $5.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.86 billion, up 76.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $34.13 per share and revenue of $16.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.06% and +64.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Asbury Automotive Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% lower within the past month. Asbury Automotive Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Asbury Automotive Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.24.

Investors should also note that ABG has a PEG ratio of 0.25 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

