Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) closed at $172.69, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had lost 6.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Asbury Automotive Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Asbury Automotive Group is projected to report earnings of $8.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 89.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.99 billion, up 81.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $34.13 per share and revenue of $16.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.06% and +68.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Asbury Automotive Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.79% higher. Asbury Automotive Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Asbury Automotive Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.69, which means Asbury Automotive Group is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that ABG has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

