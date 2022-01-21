Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) closed the most recent trading day at $157.25, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had lost 4.3% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.12% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Asbury Automotive Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $6, up 35.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.41 billion, up 8.07% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Asbury Automotive Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% higher. Asbury Automotive Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Asbury Automotive Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.21.

Also, we should mention that ABG has a PEG ratio of 0.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.