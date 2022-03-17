Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) closed at $194.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 4.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Asbury Automotive Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $8.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 89.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.99 billion, up 81.87% from the year-ago period.

ABG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $34.13 per share and revenue of $16.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.06% and +68.03%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Asbury Automotive Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.4% higher. Asbury Automotive Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Asbury Automotive Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.01.

Investors should also note that ABG has a PEG ratio of 0.3 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

