Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) closed the most recent trading day at $164.42, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had lost 0.22% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.69% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Asbury Automotive Group as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $5.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.37 billion, up 6.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.58 per share and revenue of $9.42 billion, which would represent changes of +98.29% and +32.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Asbury Automotive Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Asbury Automotive Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Asbury Automotive Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.91, which means Asbury Automotive Group is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ABG's PEG ratio is currently 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

