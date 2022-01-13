Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) closed at $167.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto dealership chain had lost 3.66% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.85% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Asbury Automotive Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $5.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.41 billion, up 7.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Asbury Automotive Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% higher. Asbury Automotive Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Asbury Automotive Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.61.

We can also see that ABG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

