Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) closed at $158.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had lost 10.01% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Asbury Automotive Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.92, up 90.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.84 billion, up 74.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $34.31 per share and revenue of $16.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.72% and +63.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Asbury Automotive Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Asbury Automotive Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.69, so we one might conclude that Asbury Automotive Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ABG's PEG ratio is currently 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.