Asbury Automotive downgraded at Seaport on F&I earnings headwind

As previously reported, Seaport Research downgraded Asbury Automotive (ABG) to Neutral from Buy and withdrew the firm’s price target citing concerns about the earnings impact stemming from the upcoming roll-out of Total Care Auto, Asbury’s in-house Finance and Insurance, or F&I, provider. TCA growth, as it is rolled out to additional stores, will result in a headwind to pretax income that the firm estimates at greater than $2.00 in annual EPS. While the firm forecasts EPS growth for each of Asbury’s peers in 2025, it forecasts a 2.6% earnings decline for Asbury, the analyst noted.

