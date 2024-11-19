Asbury Automotive Appoints Shamla Naidoo to Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Asbury Automotive Group, a major U.S. automotive retailer, has appointed Shamla Naidoo to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2025. Naidoo, with her extensive background in technology, cybersecurity, and global business, will enhance the Board’s capabilities, especially in information security and risk assessment. This appointment increases the Board’s independent directors to nine out of ten, underscoring Asbury’s commitment to strategic growth and technological innovation.

