Asbury Automotive (ABG) Surges 5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) shares soared 5% in the last trading session to close at $169.01. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 19.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Economic recovery in the United States buoyed by massive fiscal stimulus and successful vaccination drive has been aiding the demand for vehicles, thereby driving the stock of the auto retailer Asbury Automotive. Prompted by the encouraging scenario, BofA Securities analyst John Murphy recently raised its price target on Asbury while maintaining a Buy rating on the stock.

This auto dealership chain is expected to post quarterly earnings of $4.36 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +73%. Revenues are expected to be $2.3 billion, up 59.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Asbury Automotive, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ABG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

