Asbury Automotive (ABG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) reported revenue of $3.81 billion, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.12, compared to $9.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 billion, representing a surprise of +1.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.74.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Asbury Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - New vehicle : 39,897 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 40,403.

: 39,897 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 40,403. Unit sales - Used vehicle retail : 30,778 versus 33,709 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 30,778 versus 33,709 estimated by two analysts on average. Average selling price - New vehicle : $51.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.43 billion.

: $51.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.43 billion. Unit sales - Used vehicle retail - same store : 29,165 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 26,010.

: 29,165 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 26,010. Average Gross profit per unit - Total new vehicle : $4.28 billion compared to the $4.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.28 billion compared to the $4.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Average Gross profit per unit - Used vehicle retail : $1.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.78 billion.

: $1.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.78 billion. Revenues- New vehicle : $2.06 billion versus $1.96 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.

: $2.06 billion versus $1.96 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change. Revenues- Used vehicle : $1.07 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.

: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year. Revenues- Parts and service : $513.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $556.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

: $513.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $556.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%. Revenues- Finance and insurance net : $171.20 million versus $157.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.2% change.

: $171.20 million versus $157.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.2% change. Revenues- Used vehicle- Retail : $965.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.

: $965.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%. Revenues- Used vehicle- Wholesale: $102.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.5%.

Shares of Asbury Automotive have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

