Asbury Automotive (ABG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) reported $4.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $6.67 for the same period compares to $7.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.70, the EPS surprise was -0.5%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Unit sales - New vehicle : 47,201 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 47,182.

: 47,201 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 47,182. Unit sales - Used vehicle retail : 33,782 versus 37,128 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 33,782 versus 37,128 estimated by two analysts on average. Average selling price - New vehicle : $53.5 billion compared to the $53.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $53.5 billion compared to the $53.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Unit sales - Used vehicle retail - same store : 29,444 compared to the 30,957 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 29,444 compared to the 30,957 average estimate based on two analysts. Average Gross profit per unit - Total new vehicle : $3.34 billion compared to the $3.3 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.34 billion compared to the $3.3 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Average Gross profit per unit - Used vehicle retail : $1.76 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.76 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- New vehicle : $2.53 billion versus $2.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

: $2.53 billion versus $2.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change. Revenues- Used vehicle : $1.29 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.

: $1.29 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Revenues- Used vehicle- Wholesale : $177 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

: $177 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%. Revenues- Finance and insurance net : $201.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $186.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

: $201.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $186.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%. Revenues- Used vehicle- Retail : $1.11 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

: $1.11 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Revenues- Parts and service: $658.3 million versus $667.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.

Here is how Asbury Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

