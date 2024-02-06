Asbury Automotive (ABG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $7.74 per share, indicating a decline of 15.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.77 billion, representing an increase of 1.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Asbury Automotive metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- New vehicle' to reach $1.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Used vehicle' should come in at $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Parts and service' will reach $556.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Finance and insurance net' at $157.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Used vehicle- Retail' will reach $1.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Used vehicle- Wholesale' reaching $69.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Unit sales - New vehicle' of 40,403. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 36,811.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Unit sales - Used vehicle retail' will likely reach 33,709. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 34,436.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit sales - Used vehicle retail - same store' should arrive at 26,010. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21,675.

The consensus estimate for 'Unit sales - New vehicle - same store' stands at 31,369. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21,412.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit- New vehicle' will reach $161.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $198.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit- Used vehicle' to come in at $61.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $67.70 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Asbury Automotive here>>>



Over the past month, Asbury Automotive shares have recorded returns of +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.