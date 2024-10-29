Asbury Automotive (ABG) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) reported revenue of $4.24 billion, up 15.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.35, compared to $8.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.65, the EPS surprise was -4.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Asbury Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - New vehicle : 42,607 versus 44,380 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 42,607 versus 44,380 estimated by two analysts on average. Unit sales - Used vehicle retail : 37,347 compared to the 40,884 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 37,347 compared to the 40,884 average estimate based on two analysts. Average selling price - New vehicle : $50.78 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.09 billion.

: $50.78 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.09 billion. Unit sales - Used vehicle retail - same store : 29,668 versus 33,716 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 29,668 versus 33,716 estimated by two analysts on average. Average Gross profit per unit - Total new vehicle : $3.53 billion versus $3.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.53 billion versus $3.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Average Gross profit per unit - Used vehicle retail : $1.50 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.50 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- New vehicle : $2.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.

: $2.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%. Revenues- Used vehicle : $1.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.

: $1.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%. Revenues- Parts and service : $593.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $636.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

: $593.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $636.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%. Revenues- Finance and insurance net : $185.40 million compared to the $196.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.

: $185.40 million compared to the $196.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year. Revenues- Used vehicle- Retail : $1.15 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.

: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year. Revenues- Used vehicle- Wholesale: $146.20 million compared to the $148.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +54.1% year over year.

Shares of Asbury Automotive have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

