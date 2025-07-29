Asbury Automotive (ABG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) reported $4.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $7.43 for the same period compares to $6.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.82, the EPS surprise was +8.94%.

Unit sales - New vehicle : 44,437 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 45,291.

: 44,437 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 45,291. Unit sales - Used vehicle retail : 36,233 compared to the 36,382 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 36,233 compared to the 36,382 average estimate based on two analysts. Average selling price - New vehicle : $51.85 billion compared to the $52.01 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $51.85 billion compared to the $52.01 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Unit sales - Used vehicle retail - same store : 35,648 compared to the 32,263 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 35,648 compared to the 32,263 average estimate based on two analysts. Average Gross profit per unit - Total new vehicle : $3.6 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.35 billion.

: $3.6 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.35 billion. Average Gross profit per unit - Used vehicle retail : $1.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion.

: $1.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion. Revenues- New vehicle : $2.3 billion compared to the $2.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

: $2.3 billion compared to the $2.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year. Revenues- Used vehicle : $1.29 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.

: $1.29 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change. Revenues- Parts and service : $601.5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $624.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

: $601.5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $624.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%. Revenues- Finance and insurance net : $182 million versus $203.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.

: $182 million versus $203.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change. Revenues- Used vehicle- Retail : $1.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

: $1.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%. Revenues- Used vehicle- Wholesale: $156.3 million compared to the $153.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

Shares of Asbury Automotive have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

