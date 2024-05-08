Asbury (ABG) Stock Falls 1% Since Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss

Shares of Asbury Automotive ABG have inched down 1% since the company reported first-quarter 2024 results. Adjusted earnings of $7.21 per share decreased 13.8% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.78 on lower-than-expected gross profit from new vehicle, parts and service, and finance and insurance businesses. In the reported quarter, revenues amounted to $4.2 billion, which increased 17% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.26 billion.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Segment Details

In the quarter, new vehicle revenues rose 17% year over year to $2.06 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion. The underperformance could be attributed to lower-than-expected units sold, partly offset by higher average selling prices (ASPs). Retail units sold in the segment amounted to 40,677 (up 18% year over year), which missed the consensus mark of 42,824 units. New vehicles ASP was $50,747 (down 1% year over year), above the consensus mark of $50,116. Gross profit from the segment came in at $162.8 million, decreasing 9% from the prior-year quarter and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $166 million.

Used-vehicle retail revenues rose 17% from the year-ago figure to $1.19 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion on the back of higher-than-expected unit sales. Retail used vehicle units sold in the quarter totaled 39,489 (up 20% year over year) and topped the consensus mark of 38,988 units. Retail used vehicle ASP was $30,169 (down 3% year over year), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31,742. Gross profit from the segment came in at $65 million (down 8% year over year) and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63 million.

Revenues from used vehicle wholesale business surged 58% to $165.5 million and breezed past the consensus mark of $130 million. Gross profit from the unit rose 9% to $6.9 million and beat the consensus mark of $2.17 million.

Net revenues from the finance and insurance business amounted to $189.7 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192 million. Gross profit was $181.1 million, which rose 14% year over year but marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $182 million.

Revenues from the parts and service business rose 15% from the prior-year quarter to $590.4 million but lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $633 million. Gross profit from this segment came in at $334 million, which rose 18% year over year. However, it missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $349 million.

Other Tidbits

Selling, general & administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit rose to 62.5%, which marked an increase of 459 basis points year over year.

As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $29 million, down from $45.7 million as of Dec 31, 2023. It had a long-term debt of $3.19 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, down from $3.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

During the quarter under review, ABG repurchased 24,000 shares for $50 million. As of Mar 31, 2024, ABG had $153 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Asbury currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Releases

Group 1 Automotive GPI reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $9.49, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.52 and declined 13.2% year over year. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $4.5 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion. Also, the top line rose from the year-ago quarter’s $4.13 billion. Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $41.9 million as of Mar 31, 2024, down from $57.2 million as of 2023-end. Total debt was $2.6 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, up from $2.1 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

Sonic Automotive SAH registered first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 and rose 2.2% from the year-ago quarter figure. Total revenues amounted to $3.38 billion, marginally missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39 billion and declining from the year-ago figure of $3.49 billion. As of Mar 31, SAH’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $15.1 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $1.58 billion.

Lithia Motors LAD reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $6.11, which declined from the prior-year quarter’s $8.44 and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.85. Total revenues jumped 23% year over year to $8.56 billion. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.5 billion. Lithia had cash/cash equivalents/restricted cash of $404.6 million as of Mar 31, 2024, down from $941.1 million as of Dec 31, 2023. Long-term debt was $5.7 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, up from $5.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.