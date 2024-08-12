Asbury (ABG) Stock Declines 11.2% Since Q2 Earnings Miss

Shares of Asbury Automotive ABG have plunged 11.2% since the company reported second-quarter 2024 results. Adjusted earnings of $6.40 per share decreased 28.5% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.31 on lower-than-expected gross profit from all businesses.



In the reported quarter, revenues amounted to $4.25 billion, which increased 13% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion.

Segment Details

In the quarter, new vehicle revenues rose 11% year over year to $2.16 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 billion. The underperformance could be attributed to lower-than-expected units sold, partly offset by higher average selling prices (ASPs). Retail units sold in the segment amounted to 42,679 (up 12% year over year), which missed the consensus mark of 45,557 units. New vehicles ASP was $50,725 (remained flat year over year), which surpassed the consensus mark of $49,652. Gross profit from the segment came in at $155.1 million, decreasing 16% from the prior-year quarter and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167 million.



Used-vehicle retail revenues rose 15% from the year-ago figure to $1.17 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion. Retail used vehicle units sold in the quarter totaled 38,534 (up 22% year over year), missing the consensus mark of 39,470 units. Retail used vehicle ASP was $30,289 (down 5% year over year), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30,864. Gross profit from the segment came in at $56.4 million (down 14% year over year) and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62 million.



Revenues from used vehicle wholesale business jumped 50% to $140.9 million but missed the consensus mark of $148 million. Gross profit from the unit fell 8% to $4.60 million and missed the consensus mark of $4.94 million.



Net revenues from the finance and insurance business amounted to $192.4 million, up 16% from the year-ago quarter. The metric, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $203 million. Gross profit was $174.7 million, which rose 6% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $177 million.



Revenues from the parts and service business rose 10% from the prior-year quarter to $580.9 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $629 million. Gross profit from this segment came in at $339.9 million, which rose 16% year over year. However, it missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $347 million.

Other Tidbits

Selling, general & administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit rose to 65.2%, which marked an increase of 792 basis points year over year.



As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $67.2 million, up from $45.7 million as of Dec 31, 2023. It had a long-term debt of $3.60 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, up from $3.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



During the quarter under review, ABG repurchased 193,000 shares for $43 million. As of Aug 1, 2024, ABG had $329 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

