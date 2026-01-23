ASB Q4 Earnings Beat as Revenues Improve, Provisions Decline

Associated Banc-Corp’s ASB fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 80 cents per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. This compared favorably with adjusted earnings of 57 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Results reflected higher net interest income (NII) and a robust improvement in non-interest income. A rise in loans and deposit balances, and lower provisions and expenses acted as tailwinds.



Net income available to common equity was $134 million against a loss of $164 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $111 million.

ASB’s Revenues Rise, Expenses Down

Total revenues (FTE basis) for the quarter were $393.5 million, up from adjusted revenues of $346 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $379.7 million.



NII was $310 million, increasing 15% year over year. The net interest margin was 3.06%, up 25 basis points (bps). The rise was driven by a lower average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities. We had expected NII and net interest yield to be $300.2 million and 3.02%, respectively.



Non-interest income totaled $79.4 million, improving 11% from adjusted non-interest income of $71.8 million. This primarily reflected increases in wealth management fees and capital markets revenue. Our estimate for non-interest income was $70.1 million.



Non-interest expenses were $219 million, down 2% year over year. The decline mainly reflected the absence of the prior-year loss on prepayments of FHLB advances, partially offset by higher personnel and technology costs. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $210.7 million.



The adjusted efficiency ratio was 55.15%, down from 60.10 % in the prior-year quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.

Associated Banc-Corp’s Loans & Deposits Rise

As of Dec. 31, 2025, total loans were $31.2 billion, up 1% sequentially. The rise was primarily driven by higher commercial and business lending. Our estimate for total loans was $31.4 billion.



Total deposits rose 2% sequentially to $35.6 billion. Our estimate for total deposits was $35.3 billion.

Associated Banc-Corp’s Credit Quality Improves

In the reported quarter, the company recorded a provision for credit losses of $7 million, down from $17 million in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $18.8 million.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, total non-performing assets were $129.2 million, down 10% year over year. Total non-accrual loans were $100.4 million, falling 19%.



Net charge-offs were $2 million, down 81% from the prior-year quarter.

Associated Banc-Corp’s Capital Ratios Improve

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 10.49%, up from 10.33% recorded in the corresponding period of 2024. The Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.04%, up from 10.89%.

ASB 2026 View (Excluding the American National Deal Impact)

Management expects total period-end loan growth of 5-6%



Period-end total deposit growth and period-end core customer deposit growth are estimated in the range of 5-6%.



NII is projected to grow in the 5.5-6.5% band.



Total non-interest income is expected to rise 4-5%.



Total non-interest expense is expected to grow 3%.



The annual effective tax rate is expected to be 19-21% (assuming no change in the corporate tax rate and excluding any acquisition impact).

Our Take on Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp’s solid quarterly performance highlights the benefits of its diversified franchise and disciplined balance sheet management. Continued commercial lending momentum, expanding customer deposits, a robust capital base position and the impending American National buyout bode well for the company’s sustained growth.



However, rising expenses and a competitive funding environment could limit margin expansion in the near term.



Associated Banc-Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Associated Banc-Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Associated Banc-Corp Quote

ASB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

BankUnited, Inc.’s BKU fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. Further, the bottom line was up 3.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were aided primarily by a rise in non-interest income and NII. Higher loan balance and improved deposits were the other positives. However, higher expenses and provisions were the undermining factors for BKU.



F.N.B. Corporation FNB reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 50 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. Also, the bottom line jumped 31.6% year over year.



FNB’s quarterly results benefited from higher NII and non-interest income. Higher loans and deposits and a decline in provisions were additional positives. However, higher non-interest expenses were an undermining factor.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.