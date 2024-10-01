ASB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.23, changing hands as low as $20.57 per share. Associated Banc-Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASB's low point in its 52 week range is $15.16 per share, with $24.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.68.

