ASAZY vs. CDRE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Security and Safety Services sector have probably already heard of Assa Abloy AB (ASAZY) and Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Assa Abloy AB and Cadre Holdings, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ASAZY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

ASAZY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.40, while CDRE has a forward P/E of 34.63. We also note that ASAZY has a PEG ratio of 1.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CDRE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14.

Another notable valuation metric for ASAZY is its P/B ratio of 4.14. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CDRE has a P/B of 4.92.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ASAZY's Value grade of B and CDRE's Value grade of C.

ASAZY sticks out from CDRE in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ASAZY is the better option right now.

