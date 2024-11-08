News & Insights

Asanuma Corporation’s Strong Financial Growth in 2024

November 08, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Asanuma Corporation (JP:1852) has released an update.

Asanuma Corporation reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2024, with a 90.3% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company also completed a 5-for-1 stock split in August, enhancing the affordability and accessibility of its shares. Despite these positive developments, the company’s comprehensive income saw a slight decline, highlighting a mixed financial outlook.

