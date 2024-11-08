Asanuma Corporation’s Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Asanuma Corporation (JP:1852) has released an update.

Asanuma Corporation reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2024, with a 90.3% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company also completed a 5-for-1 stock split in August, enhancing the affordability and accessibility of its shares. Despite these positive developments, the company’s comprehensive income saw a slight decline, highlighting a mixed financial outlook.

For further insights into JP:1852 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.