Asanuma Corporation Declares Interim Dividend

Asanuma Corporation (JP:1852) has released an update.
Asanuma Corporation has announced an interim dividend of 15 yen per share, with a total payout of 1,209 million yen, effective December 3, 2024. This decision aligns with their shareholder return plan, aiming for a payout ratio of at least 70% during the 2024-2026 period. The company has amended its articles to allow for both interim and year-end dividends to enhance shareholder returns.
