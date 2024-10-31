News & Insights

Asante Inc. Reports Strong First-Half Results

October 31, 2024 — 11:52 pm EDT

ASANTE (JP:6073) has released an update.

Asante Inc. reported a notable increase in its financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year, with net sales rising by 3% and net income attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 23.1% compared to the same period last year. The company anticipates continued growth for the fiscal year ending March 2025, projecting a 4.2% increase in net sales and a 55.2% increase in net income attributable to owners of the parent. Investors can expect stable dividends, with no revisions to the dividend forecast for the current quarter.

