Asante Gold Closes First Tranche of Funding

October 30, 2024 — 06:39 am EDT

Asante Gold (TSE:ASE) has released an update.

Asante Gold Corporation has successfully closed the first tranche of its US$100 million private placement, raising US$25 million through the issuance of over 22 million common shares. The funds will be used for growth and development at the Bibiani and Chirano mines, as well as potential acquisitions and liability refinancing.

