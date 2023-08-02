Asante Gold (ASGOF) Price Target Increased by 8.52% to 2.23

The average one-year price target for Asante Gold (OTC:ASGOF) has been revised to 2.23 / share. This is an increase of 8.52% from the prior estimate of 2.05 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.96 to a high of 2.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.69% from the latest reported closing price of 1.11 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 1,039K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares, representing an increase of 47.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGOF by 157.18% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGOF by 0.72% over the last quarter.

See all Asante Gold regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.