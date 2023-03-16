Asana's Turnaround Has Begun

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has been a growth machine for years, but it's also been burning cash along the way. In late 2022, the company made changes that lowered operating cost growth, and it aims to get to cash-flow positive. It's a long road ahead, but in this video Travis Hoium breaks down how the company will turn the business around.

