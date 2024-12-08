Asana’s (ASAN) Valuation Skyrockets on Q3 Beat and Shift to AI

Asana (ASAN), a major player in enterprise work management software with over 150,000 global customers, has seen its shares rise roughly 48% following the release of better-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2025 results. The company reported revenues of $183.9 million, a 10% increase year-over-year, and launched its AI Studio platform, further broadening its product offering. With the growth in customer numbers and favorable net retention rates, Asana has reinforced its standing in the market. The AI Studio platform represents a pioneering shift into no-code AI work management, yet it will take some time to impact the bottom line substantially.

While the price momentum is positive, the recent run-up has increased the valuation to rich levels. Investors might want to pause and let this story play out more.

Asana Sees Major Growth

Asana provides a work management software platform used by individuals, team leads, and executives across various industries, such as technology, retail, finance, education, and healthcare. The platform assists in organizing work ranging from everyday tasks to strategic initiatives. It allows communication of company-wide goals, real-time monitoring, and project oversight for in-depth insights.

The company has seen significant growth in the third quarter, with its core customers spending $5,000 or more annually increasing by 11% to reach 23,609. Customers spending $100,000 yearly have also grown by 18% to 683 in the same period. A key recent metric is the 96% overall dollar-based net retention rate, with a higher rate for core customers and top spenders at 98% and 99%, respectively.

Recently, Asana has launched AI Studio, a no-code builder designed to let teams create and deploy workflows within the platform, integrating AI agents without needing to write code. Along with several other corporate developments, such as appointing a new Chief Financial Officer and Head of Customer Experience, Asana has also begun acquiring FedRAMP authorization to assist enterprises in better-regulated industries.

Asana Reports Robust Results for Q3

In the third quarter of Fiscal 2025, Asana reported robust results that beat expectations. Revenue of $183.88 million marked a 10% year-over-year increase, surpassing the analysts’ projections by $3.24 million.

The GAAP operating loss of $60.2 million was equivalent to 33% of revenues. This improved from the previous year’s Q3 operating loss of $63.4 million, or 38% of revenues. The Non-GAAP operating loss was reported at $7.6 million, or 4% of revenues, showing progress from the $9.8 million, or 6% of revenues recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

The GAAP net loss was reported at $57.3 million, a decrease from the $61.8 million net loss in the same quarter last year. The per-share GAAP net loss was $0.25, indicating improvement from the $0.28 reported in the third quarter of Fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net losses were reported at $4.8 million, down from $8.2 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.02, beating expectations by $0.05.

Asana’s management has also offered guidance for Q4 2025, forecasting revenue between $187.5 million and $188.5 million, marking a 10% year-over-year growth. The non-GAAP operating loss is anticipated to be between $6.5 million and $5.5 million, with an operating loss margin of 3%. The non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to range from $0.02 to $0.01. As for the full fiscal year of 2025, Asana predicts revenues between $723.0 million and $724.0 million (an 11% annual growth), a non-GAAP operating loss of $46.0 million to $45.0 million, and a non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.15 and $0.14.

What Is the Price Target for ASAN Stock?

The stock has been range-bound for the past few years, recently breaking out with a 92% rise in the past three months. It trades at the high end of its 52-week price range of $11.05 – $22.54 and demonstrates ongoing positive price momentum as it trades above all major moving averages. The P/S ratio of 7.15x is twice that of the Information Technology sector’s average of 3.3x, suggesting the stock is relatively richly valued.

Analysts following the company have mostly taken a cautious stance on ASAN stock. For instance, Baird analyst Robert Oliver, a five-star analyst according to Tipranks’ ratings, recently raised the price target to $19.00 (from $13.00) while maintaining a Neutral rating. Oliver cited the company’s solid Q3 revenue and Q4 guidance while noting that net revenue retention (NRR) metrics continued to weaken, suggesting a need to see more evidence of growth reacceleration and cost initiatives.

Based on the recent recommendations of 13 analysts, Asana is rated a hold overall. The average price target for ASAN stock is $17.80, representing a potential -19.78% downside from current levels.

Asana in Review

Asana has demonstrated a robust performance in Q3 while continuing to expand its customer base. Further, its foray into AI with its AI Studio platform indicates a significant move with long-term upside potential. Enthusiasm for the company’s recent results has helped the stock come close to doubling in value over the past three months. Despite this positive momentum, considering the company’s high valuation, investors might want to give the stock a little more time to let the company’s efforts show up in the bottom line before making a decision.

