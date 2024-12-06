Asana rises 27.9%

Asana (ASAN) is up 27.9%, or $4.31 to $19.77.
- Asana price target raised to $22 from $20 at Oppenheimer
- Asana price target raised to $20 from $13 at DA Davidson
- Asana price target raised to $18 from $15 at Scotiabank
- Asana price target raised to $19 from $12 at Piper Sandler
- Asana price target raised to $19 from $13 at Baird
