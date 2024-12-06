Asana price target raised to $19 from $13 at Baird

Baird analyst Rob Oliver raised the firm’s price target on Asana (ASAN) to $19 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said Asana reported a solid quarter with upside to Q3 revenue and Q4 guidance in-line with Street.
