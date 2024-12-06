Asana Pre-market Stock Up As Q3 Loss Narrows, Beats View; Lifts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Asana, Inc. (ASAN) were surging around 26.46% in the pre-market trading on the NYSE after the enterprise work management platform reported Friday narrower net loss with increased net revenue. Adjusted loss was narrower than expected.

The company has also issued financial outlook for the fourth quarter and raised the full year 2025 view.

The third-quarter net loss narrowed to $57.33 million or $0.25 per share from $61.75 million or $0.28 loss per share in the previous year. With increased gross profit due to sales, the loss from operations reduced, making a difference in the net loss.

Adjusted net loss lowered to $4.78 million or $0.02 loss per share from $8.18 million or $0.04 loss per share a year ago.

Thirteen analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates exclude one-time items.

Net revenue increased to $183.88 million from $166.50 million in the prior year with the launch of AI studio and significant demand. Moving forward, for the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue between $187.5 million and $188.5 million, 10 percent year-year growth, compared to $187.9 million expected by analysts. Further, adjusted operating loss of $6.5 million to $5.5 million and per share loss of $0.02 to $0.01 are expected for the quarter. Analysts estimate $0.01 loss per share.

For the full year 2025, the company now expects revenue between $723.0 million and $724.0 million, 11 percent year-year growth, aligning with analysts estimate of $723.68 million. The adjusted operating loss is now anticipated to be between $46.0 million and $45.0 million and per share loss between $0.15 and $0.14, with analysts estimating loss of $0.14 per share. Previously, for the year 2025, the company expected revenue between $719 million to $721 million and loss of $0.20 to $0.19 per share.

ASAN'S pre-market trading is up at $19.40, by 26.46 percent. The company closed Thursday's trading at $15.46, down by 2.34 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.