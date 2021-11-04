Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) closed the most recent trading day at $131.67, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 22.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASAN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 2, 2021. On that day, ASAN is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $93.62 million, up 58.92% from the prior-year quarter.

ASAN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.97 per share and revenue of $358.37 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.38% and +57.87%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASAN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ASAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

