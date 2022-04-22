Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) closed at $29.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 30.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Asana, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Asana, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 71.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $115.11 million, up 50.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.27 per share and revenue of $529.71 million, which would represent changes of -38.04% and +39.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Asana, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Asana, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

