Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) closed at $74.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 37.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.02%.

Asana, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 9, 2022. On that day, Asana, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $105.07 million, up 53.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Asana, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Asana, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

