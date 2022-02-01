Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Asana, Inc. (ASAN) closed at $53.41, marking a +1.77% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 26.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Asana, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, down 22.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $105.07 million, up 53.68% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Asana, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Asana, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

