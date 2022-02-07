Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) closed at $48.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 21.42% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Asana, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 9, 2022. On that day, Asana, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $105.07 million, up 53.68% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Asana, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher within the past month. Asana, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

