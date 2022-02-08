Asana Inc - Class A Shares Close the Day 12.4% Higher - Daily Wrap

Asana Inc - Class A (ASAN) shares closed today 12.4% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 34.4% year-to-date, up 25.1% over the past 12 months, and up 69.8% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.0%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.8%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $54.33 and as low as $45.23 this week.
- Shares closed 62.3% below its 52-week high and 116.3% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 32.6% lower than the 10-day average and 37.7% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 2.4.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 1050.0%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -251.7%
