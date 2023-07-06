Asana Inc - (ASAN) Price Target Increased by 6.14% to 24.40

The average one-year price target for Asana Inc - (NYSE:ASAN) has been revised to 24.40 / share. This is an increase of 6.14% from the prior estimate of 22.99 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.45% from the latest reported closing price of 21.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asana Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAN is 0.12%, an increase of 14.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 59,006K shares. The put/call ratio of ASAN is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 6,566K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,727K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 146,932.87% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,961K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 74.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 483.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,387K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 61.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,001K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing an increase of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 65.84% over the last quarter.

CIPMX - CHAMPLAIN MID CAP FUND ADVISOR SHARES holds 1,805K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 44.38% over the last quarter.

Asana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

