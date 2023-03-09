Asana Gains On Q4 Revenue Growth, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares are gaining more than 24 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported revenue growth for the fourth quarter. Further, the company expects an increase of 24-25 percent in revenue for the first quarter and 17-18 percent increase in fiscal 2024 revenue.

Quarterly revenues increased 34 percent to $150.2 million from the previous year.

Revenue for the first quarter is expected to be in the range of $150-$151 million, up 24-25 percent. For fiscal 2024, revenue growth is expected to be $638-$648 million.

Currently, shares are at $22.10, up 24.16 percent from the previous close of $17.80 on a volume of 7,763,749.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.