ASANA Earnings Results: $ASAN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASANA ($ASAN) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $188,330,000, missing estimates of $191,859,348 by $-3,529,348.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ASAN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ASANA Insider Trading Activity

ASANA insiders have traded $ASAN stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN ROSENSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,050,000 shares for an estimated $21,973,280 .

. ANNE RAIMONDI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,040 shares for an estimated $948,742 .

. ELEANOR B LACEY (GC, Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,034 shares for an estimated $534,441.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ASANA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of ASANA stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ASANA Government Contracts

We have seen $46,500 of award payments to $ASAN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.