ASANA Earnings Preview: Recent $ASAN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ASANA ($ASAN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $189,208,439 and earnings of $0.02 per share.

ASANA Insider Trading Activity

ASANA insiders have traded $ASAN stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DUSTIN A. MOSKOVITZ (President, CEO, & Chair) has made 21 purchases buying 3,500,000 shares for an estimated $50,357,745 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JUSTIN ROSENSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,150,000 shares for an estimated $23,342,530 .

. ANNE RAIMONDI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,008 shares for an estimated $854,807 .

. ELEANOR B LACEY (GC, Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,747 shares for an estimated $564,769.

ASANA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of ASANA stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ASANA Government Contracts

We have seen $46,500 of award payments to $ASAN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ASANA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASAN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

ASANA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASAN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $14.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Rob Oliver from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $13.0 on 03/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

