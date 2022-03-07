Asana (ASAN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Asana ASAN is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 9.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, Asana anticipates non-GAAP net loss to be 28-27 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 28 cents per share, which has remained steady over the past 30 days.



Asana expects revenues in the range of $104.5 million to $105.5 million, indicating growth between 53% and 54% from the year-ago period reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $105.7 million, suggesting an improvement of 53.68% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Asana’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.17%.

Factors to Note

Asana’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results are likely to reflect an expanded enterprise customer base as Asana’s Work Graph data model has been gaining traction.



The number of customers spending $5,000 or more on an annualized basis grew to 14,143, an increase of 96% year over year in the fiscal third quarter. The number of customers spending $50,000 or more on an annualized basis grew to 739, suggesting an increase of 132% year over year.



The company witnessed high retention rates in the fiscal third quarter, which translated into continued strong net new paying customer growth and strong seed expansion for its SaaS-based work management platform.



This momentum is expected to have sustained in the to-be-reported quarter.



The expansion of Asana’s Channel Partner network across 75 countries is might have acted as a key growth driver in the fiscal fourth quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Asana has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Aterian ATER has an Earnings ESP of +27.59% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aterian shares have tumbled 45.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s and the Business Service Sector’s decline of 28.4% and 17.8%, respectively.



Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA has an Earnings ESP of +8.82% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Ayala shares have fallen 57% year to date compared with the Zacks Medical Drugs industry’s decline of 15%. Arista has underperformed the Medical sector’s decrease of 9.4% year-to-date.



Casey's General Stores CASY has an Earnings ESP of +5.19% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Casey’s shares have fallen 3.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Retail-Convenience Stores industry’s and the Retail and Wholesale sector’s decline of 5.4% and 13.3%, respectively.

