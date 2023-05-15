Asana (ASAN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.63, changing hands as high as $18.64 per share. Asana Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASAN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.32 per share, with $29.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.63.

