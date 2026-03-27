Asana (ASAN) Price Target Decreased by 29.69% to 10.61

The average one-year price target for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) has been revised to $10.61 / share. This is a decrease of 29.69% from the prior estimate of $15.09 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.57 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.70% from the latest reported closing price of $6.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asana. This is an decrease of 146 owner(s) or 34.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAN is 0.03%, an increase of 32.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 83,878K shares. The put/call ratio of ASAN is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 6,656K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,033K shares , representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 5,215K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,649K shares , representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,838K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,923K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,792K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares , representing an increase of 35.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 59.09% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,653K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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