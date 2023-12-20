Asana (ASAN) Expands Globally With New Office in Poland

Asana ASAN recently announced the opening of its 13th global office in Warsaw, Poland, to develop further strategic integrations between its platform and other enterprise tools.



The expansion aims to bring a new batch of smart and competent workers to its EMEA operations that will help in growing Asana's customer base in Poland.



The newly recruited researchers and engineers will be focused on boosting Asana's connection to other cutting-edge technology tools.



The engineering, corporate technology, security and technical user operations will be the primary focus of Asana’s Poland team.

Asana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asana, Inc. Quote

Asana’s Strong Portfolio Aids Growth

Asana is benefiting from an expanding clientele and a strong partner base.



Its shares have returned 16.9% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 13.3%.



The company's robust portfolio is helping it in gaining market share in the AI space. Asana is dedicated to assisting businesses with AI-based opportunities.



Asana's new AI capabilities have transformed organizational efficiency, clarity and scalability. With Asana's recent AI-powered enhancements, Project Management Office teams can streamline operations, standardize objectives and optimize procedures, boosting strategic decision-making and organizational scalability.



Asana recently introduced Asana Intelligence as part of its online task management software solutions. It advances human-centric AI for improved organizational collaboration.



The company also launched Asana for Startups, which aids early-stage, venture-backed firms and facilitates successful scaling.



Asana’s expanding relationship with Alphabet GOOGL is noteworthy.



Alphabet has included Asana's work management program in the majority of its workplaces. The inclusion of Asana in Alphabet Workspace significantly improves team communication and organization.



Asana has a huge portfolio of customers, including Amazon AMZN, Deloitte, Roku, Sophos, Vodafone and many more.



Asana integrates with Amazon’s cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) AppFabric to improve collaboration at scale.

Guidance Modest

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Asana expects revenues between $167 million and $168 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 11% to 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $167.59 million, indicating 11.6% growth year over year.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, Asana expects a loss per share of 9 cents to 10 cents. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2024 loss is currently pegged at 10 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 16 cents per share 30 days ago.



For fiscal 2024, Asana expects revenues between $648.5 million and $649.5 million, indicating 19% growth year over year. The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $648.97 million, indicating 18.6% growth year over year.



Asana expects loss per share of 26 cents to 27 cents in fiscal 2024. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2024 loss is pegged at 28 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 39 cents 30 days ago.

Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider

Asana currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Another top-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Badger Meter BMI, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Badger Meter’s shares have gained 41.8% in the year-to-date period. Badger Meter’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 20.4%.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.