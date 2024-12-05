Asana up 19% at $18.37 after Q3 earnings beat, FY25 guidance raise

16:56 EST Asana (ASAN) up 19% at $18.37 after Q3 earnings beat, FY25 guidance raise
- Asana sees Q4 EPS (2c) to (1c), consensus (2c)
- Asana raises FY25 EPS view to (15c) to (14c), consensus (19c)
- Asana reports Q3 EPS (2c), consensus (7c)
- Asana options imply 13.1% move in share price post-earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, December 05, 2024
