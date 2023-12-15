ASAI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Sendas Distribuidora SA (Symbol: ASAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.07, changing hands as low as $12.84 per share. Sendas Distribuidora SA shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASAI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.44 per share, with $20.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.02.

