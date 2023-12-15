ASAI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Sendas Distribuidora SA (Symbol: ASAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.07, changing hands as low as $12.84 per share. Sendas Distribuidora SA shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ASAI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.44 per share, with $20.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.02.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: KVSB YTD Return
ML Insider Buying
IQSI Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.