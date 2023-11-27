Asahi Net (TYO:3834) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 734.40

The average one-year price target for Asahi Net (TYO:3834) has been revised to 734.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 693.60 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 727.20 to a high of 756.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.83% from the latest reported closing price of 618.00 / share.

Asahi Net Maintains 3.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.72%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asahi Net. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3834 is 0.00%, a decrease of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 245K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 109K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.