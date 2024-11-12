Asahi Kogyosha’s Profits Surge Amidst Sales Dip

Asahi Kogyosha Co., Ltd. (JP:1975) has released an update.

Asahi Kogyosha Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in net sales by 3.6% for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, but saw a significant increase in operating profit by 26.5% and profit attributable to owners by 46.2%. The company also announced a stock split and adjusted its dividend forecast, reflecting a positive outlook despite the sales decline.

